Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 241 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

PRU stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $121.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

