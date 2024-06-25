Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $285.85 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day moving average of $307.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

