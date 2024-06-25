Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on July 12th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.898 per share by the bank on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.
Bancolombia has raised its dividend by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years. Bancolombia has a payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bancolombia to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
Bancolombia Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CIB opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.96. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $37.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CIB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
