Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Encore Wire by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $289.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $295.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.37.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIRE shares. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

