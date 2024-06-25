Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

