Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.93.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.