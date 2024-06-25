Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $198,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 74.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.72 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

