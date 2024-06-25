Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $88,000 in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 30.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 318,029 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 193.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 576,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 379,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $264.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Rimini Street from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Rimini Street news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 82,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $244,571.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,345.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $91,152.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,720.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 82,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $244,571.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,345.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,547 shares of company stock valued at $368,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

