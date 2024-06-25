Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,665 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,607 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,432 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 571,247 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Several research firms have commented on HMY. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

