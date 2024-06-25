Barclays Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.58.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial
Webster Financial Trading Up 3.1 %
Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Webster Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial
In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Webster Financial
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,471,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Webster Financial
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.