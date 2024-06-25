Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,664 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,755 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 169,350 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,331,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,651 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.48. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.56%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

