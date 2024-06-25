Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 121,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 63,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.
