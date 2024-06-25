Beacon Wealthcare LLC Invests $226,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.1% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

