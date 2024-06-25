Beacon Wealthcare LLC Sells 160 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Wealthcare LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.2% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,635,464,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $501.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.51.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.