Beldex Trading 3.7% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $242.44 million and $1.12 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.35 or 0.05504221 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00041251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011370 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,438,328 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,058,328 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

