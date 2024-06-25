Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Beyond Air updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.01. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

