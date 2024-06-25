Beyond Meat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 46,149 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 25% compared to the typical volume of 36,783 call options.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.43. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BYND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 117.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.