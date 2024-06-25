Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26,142.37

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and approximately $26,142.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00080508 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00025323 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011377 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

