BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.38

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $11.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 111,378 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
