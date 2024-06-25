BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.38

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as high as $11.39. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 111,378 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 175,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 81.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

