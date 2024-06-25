Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

View Our Latest Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.83 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.