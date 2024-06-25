BNB (BNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.84 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. BNB has a market cap of $84.28 billion and $1.84 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $571.06 or 0.00932011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Get BNB alerts:

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,583,512 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,583,531.79541436. The last known price of BNB is 574.64456172 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2186 active market(s) with $2,032,284,600.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.