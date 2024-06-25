Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $72.35

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$72.35 and traded as low as C$68.58. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$69.95, with a volume of 67,740 shares.
BEI.UN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.00 to C$80.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.92.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.
