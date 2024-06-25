Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Position Lowered by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 3.4% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $28.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,009.42. 16,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,458. The company has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,605.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4,033.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,715.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,608.85.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

