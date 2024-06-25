BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 632.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 632.14 ($8.02).

A number of research analysts have commented on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.25) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.47) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

BP stock opened at GBX 474.15 ($6.01) on Friday. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.13). The stock has a market cap of £79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,095.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 481.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,348.84%.

In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,176.71). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($472.21). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,176.71). Insiders have purchased 5,084 shares of company stock worth $2,342,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

