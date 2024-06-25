BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Shares Down 7.1%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.13. 264,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 207,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.

BrainChip Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.18.

About BrainChip

(Get Free Report)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.