Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $40.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Bread Financial stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

