BridgeBio Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 224% compared to the typical volume of 2,438 call options.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,222,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,828,000 after buying an additional 421,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,312,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 2,169,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,212,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,398,000 after buying an additional 1,111,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,495,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,358,000 after buying an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,843,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BBIO stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $44.32.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
