Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Performance
Shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $185.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.11.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridger Aerospace Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.