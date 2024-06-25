British Smaller Companies VCT (BSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BSV stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.52. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £244.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.02.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

