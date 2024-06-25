British Smaller Companies VCT (BSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.52. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £244.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.02.

British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV)

