British Smaller Companies VCT (BSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT Price Performance
Shares of BSV stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.52. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £244.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.02.
British Smaller Companies VCT Company Profile
