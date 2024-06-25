British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance
Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.52. The company has a market cap of £244.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.02. British Smaller Companies VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83 ($1.05).
About British Smaller Companies VCT
