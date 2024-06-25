British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.52. The company has a market cap of £244.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.02. British Smaller Companies VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 83 ($1.05).

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

