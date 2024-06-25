Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.69. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
