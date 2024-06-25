Brokerages Set British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Target Price at GBX 404

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 404 ($5.12).
BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of British Land to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 432 ($5.48) to GBX 405 ($5.14) in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 469 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 418 ($5.30) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, May 20th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,932.77%.
In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.32), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($70,618.22). In the last three months, insiders acquired 112 shares of company stock valued at $45,053. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
