Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $106.86

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.31.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.60. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

