Brokerages Set Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) PT at $141.25

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $137.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

