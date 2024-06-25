Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Target Price at $45.24

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.24.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Transactions at EQT

Institutional Trading of EQT

In related news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in EQT by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. EQT has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

