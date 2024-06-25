Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $93.07

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.26. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

