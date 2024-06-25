Brokerages Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Price Target at C$216.67

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$216.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WN

George Weston Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE WN opened at C$193.94 on Friday. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$144.41 and a 12 month high of C$198.68. The company has a market cap of C$25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$188.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$178.51.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that George Weston will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.75, for a total transaction of C$978,756.00. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total value of C$252,577.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,307 shares of company stock worth $5,071,972. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About George Weston

(Get Free Report

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.