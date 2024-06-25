Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $641.00

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $641.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

HUBS opened at $573.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.38 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $605.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

