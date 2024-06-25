Brokerages Set Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Price Target at $117.40

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 89,964 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $304,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LW opened at $84.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

