Brokerages Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Target Price at $13.79

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

MRNS stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

