Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Target Price at C$40.57

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.57.
NOA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on North American Construction Group
Insider Buying and Selling
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
Shares of NOA stock opened at C$26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$24.18 and a one year high of C$34.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$705.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.4793388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than North American Construction Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.