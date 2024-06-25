Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $42.86

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

SGRY stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

