Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target at $32.80

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Trupanion news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 87.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,824,000 after purchasing an additional 603,775 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRUP opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.82. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

