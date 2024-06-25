Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $158.82

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.82.

Several brokerages have commented on WAB. Bank of America upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $162.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.70 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.67.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 1,646 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $275,375.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $609,962.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,476 shares of company stock worth $7,689,609. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

