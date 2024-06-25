Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $40.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

