Brokers Set Expectations for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVBF. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.