Brokers Set Expectations for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Educational Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

LINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 157.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

