Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE BLDR traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.60. 67,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,689. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.49.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $212,209,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

