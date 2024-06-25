Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Shares Down 2.5%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 59,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,420,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Bullfrog AI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 43,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $128,737.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned 0.68% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

