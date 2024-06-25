C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $99.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after buying an additional 177,119 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after buying an additional 2,643,193 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,426,000 after buying an additional 94,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 68,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

