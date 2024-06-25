Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.31.

NYSE:CPT opened at $111.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

